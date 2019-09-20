|
|
ARRIGHI, William P. "Bill" Founder of Bill's Taxi, 96, of Bridgewater, MA died peacefully on Sept. 19th. Bill was the youngest child of Italian immigrants, the late Carlo and Rose (Lazzari) Arrighi, and grew up in Bridgewater. As was the norm back then, he started working at an early age at the Lucy Shoe Company. He had fond memories of walking to and from work with his dear sister, Rena, from their home on Oak Street.
As part of "The Greatest Generation", Bill joined the US Army at age 20, trained in Fort Devens, and then deployed to the Aleutian Islands. Bill served 3 years. He liked to joke they had forgotten them in the Aleutian Islands, as the war ended in August 1945 and he was not sent home until mid-November. After the war, he returned home and worked with his brother, Charlie, at Blanchard Chevrolet. In the late 1940s, Bill met his future wife, Dot Trocchi, at a holiday party. The two married on Jan. 2nd, 1950 and settled in Bridgewater, where they raised their five children. No retelling of Bill Arrighi's story is complete without Dot. Their love story is one that inspired everyone who met them.
In 1952, Bill started Bill's Taxi to support his growing family. Bill's Taxi began in their home at 458 Center Street. As Dot received calls for a taxi, she would write the pick-up address on a piece of paper and leave it under a rock in the center of town and the drivers would return to the rock after each ride to see where to go next. Many days ended in the early morning hours, his children fast asleep in their beds. Without fail, he would be greeted in the kitchen by his loving wife Dot, who would share a cup of coffee with him to talk about their day.
Tom and his brother, Mike, took over the company in 1986, a proud moment and testament to his years of selfless work. Bill was still reporting to work three days a week until a couple of years ago.
He had great faith and was an usher and greeter at the 7:45am Sunday mass at St. Thomas Aquinas for many, many years. He was a longtime member of the Bridgewater Lions Club and also the Knights of Columbus. Bill loved to sing and filled his family's lives with song, whether they were on a road trip, gathered for a holiday party, or the annual family bocce tournament. From Italian folk songs to familiar tunes, Bill just loved to sing. He loved nature, vibrant flowers, all things Italian, and most importantly being with his family. And always, when parting or when hearing of some exciting news, he would say with that sparkle in his eye and a sweet grin, "God love ya!"
Husband of 68 years to the late Dorothy E. (Trocchi) Arrighi of Bridgewater. Father of Nancy M. Hankee and her husband, Bill of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Michael W. Arrighi and his wife, Gaile of Bridgewater, Stephen P. Arrighi of Bridgewater, Thomas P. Arrighi and his wife Pam of Bridgewater and Mariann A. Youniss and her husband Andy of Wellesley and Boston. Proud "Nono" to Lindsay, Christopher, Emily, T.W., Taryn, Tesslyn, Jayne, Maddy, Michael, and "Great-Nono" to Sophia, Benjamin, and Amy. Brother of the late Dena Rubelli, Charlie Arrighi, and Rena Zenavich. All are cordially invited to a Visitation at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, BRIDGEWATER, MA on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 21, 2019