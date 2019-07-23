BAKER, William P. Of Everett, passed away after a long and valiant battle with cancer on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 70, with his loving wife, Marie (Grana) Baker, at his side. William (Bill) was born on March 23, 1949 in Boston, MA, the son of the late Francis and Helen (Sayre) Baker. William is survived by his wife, Marie of 43 years and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Frank and Stephen Baker and his two sisters, Lorraine Grojean and Janice Callahan. Veteran, US Navy honorably discharged and retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Information Technology Division. He enjoyed woodworking, electronics, as well as having an analytical mind that gave success to his endeavors. His greatest joy of all was helping people. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 100 Tradecenter, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801. Interment private.



View the online memorial for William P. BAKER Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019