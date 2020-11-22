CORCORAN, William P. Of Woburn, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington. He was 76. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John F. Corcoran (Enniskean Co. Cork, Ireland) and Lena (Canty) Corcoran (Ballenine, Co. Cork, Ireland). Beloved husband of Carol (Joyce) Corcoran of Woburn. Devoted father of Erin Ballum and her husband Christopher of Abington, Brian Corcoran and his wife Tara of Braintree, and Colin Corcoran and his wife Nicole of Brooklyn, NY. Loving grandfather of Brandon and Laura Kopak, Kevin Corcoran, Ryan, Owen and Tim Ballum, Aiden and Lia Corcoran. Dear brother of Mary Phinney of Somerville, and the late Margaret, Ellen, John, Joseph, Stasia, and Michael. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 4-8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charitable organization of one's choice. Late U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. Please visit www.Keohane.com
or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.