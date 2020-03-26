|
CRUSCO, William P. Of Cambridge, on March 25th. Dear brother of Stephen Crusco and Karen Crusco-Balboni. Uncle of Stephen and his wife Jessica, Laura Crusco and her boyfriend JP Connolly and Matthew and Raquel Balboni. Great-uncle of Conor, Kayla, Sophie, Quinn and Bryanna. Father of Ashley and her husband Christof Clement and grandfather of Rosalie Clement. Survived by his cousin Mark Crusco and other cousins and family. A private Burial will be held in Cambridge Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020