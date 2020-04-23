Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM P. DURAN Jr.

DURAN, William P. Jr. Ret. Winchester Fire Fighter and US Marine Of Winchester, April 21st at seventy years of age. Devoted father of Benjemin "Ben" Duran, his wife Kristen of Tewksbury, Joshua Duran, his wife Emily of North Reading. Dear brother of Jeannie English of FL and Ruth Kelloway of Reading. Cherished "Bumpa" of Brayden, Evan, Cameron, Madylen, Emily and David. Also lovingly survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
