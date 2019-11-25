|
|
HART, William P. Formerly of Roslindale, of Jamaica Plain, Nov. 24. Beloved husband of the late Eileen N. (Hart). Devoted father of Anne Browne & her husband Alan of West Roxbury, Daniel & his wife Mary of NH, Joseph & his wife Eileen, Michael & his wife Darla, all of Arlington, William & his wife Vincenza of Roslindale and the late Kathleen Hart. Brother of Catherine Cummins of Stoughton and the late John, Daniel, James and Thomas. Treasured grandfather of 15 grandchildren & three great-granddaughters. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, Mon., Dec 2 at 10. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sun., Dec. 1st from 2 to 6 PM. Army Veteran WW II. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 169 Cummings Highway, Roslindale, 02131-3739. www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for William P. HART
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019