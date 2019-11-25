Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM P. HART

WILLIAM P. HART Obituary
HART, William P. Formerly of Roslindale, of Jamaica Plain, Nov. 24. Beloved husband of the late Eileen N. (Hart). Devoted father of Anne Browne & her husband Alan of West Roxbury, Daniel & his wife Mary of NH, Joseph & his wife Eileen, Michael & his wife Darla, all of Arlington, William & his wife Vincenza of Roslindale and the late Kathleen Hart. Brother of Catherine Cummins of Stoughton and the late John, Daniel, James and Thomas. Treasured grandfather of 15 grandchildren & three great-granddaughters. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale, Mon., Dec 2 at 10. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sun., Dec. 1st from 2 to 6 PM. Army Veteran WW II. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 169 Cummings Highway, Roslindale, 02131-3739. www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for William P. HART
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019
