|
|
MacPHEE, William P. Of Walpole, June 1, 2019. Age 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara J. (Madden) MacPhee. Loving father of Jennifer MacPhee of Walpole, Paul M. and his wife Joyce MacPhee of Whitman, Elizabeth S. and her husband David Aldred of Brentwood, NH, and the late John Winston MacPhee. Cherished grandfather of Kelsey Whittier, Stephen Whittier, Samuel Aldred, Benjamin Aldred, William MacPhee, and Daniel MacPhee. Brother of Joseph and his wife Carol MacPhee of Wellesley and the late John W. MacPhee.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to William's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm and Friday, from 9am to 9:30am in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, Friday, at 10AM. Interment Saint Francis Cemetery, Walpole. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: , 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019