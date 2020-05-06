|
McCABE, William P. Age 82, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Charlestown, MA on August 11, 1937, William (Bill) is the son of the late William and Margaret (Keating) McCabe. He was a resident of Manchester for the past three years, formerly living in Hebron, NH and Londonderry, NH. He was a proud graduate of Tufts University, and enjoyed his career as a Principal Engineer with Raytheon, having worked in Bedford, MA, Huntsville, AL and retiring from Tucson, AZ. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Andreana (Aaronson) McCabe of Manchester, six daughters, Jayne McCabe, Jeanne McCabe, Maureen Phaneuf, Kathleen McCabe, Tracy Tinker, and Tamra Burns, three grandchildren of whom he was most proud: Emily Phaneuf, Nicole Phaneuf, and Peter Tinker, and his sister, Marjorie McCabe. Bill was an avid Boston sports fan and remained an active participant well into his retirement years as a golfer and tennis player. In his younger years, he also enjoyed softball, hockey, and running. From time to time, Bill also loved to sing a hearty Irish tune and could always enjoy a game of cards. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hebron Police Department, 37 Groton Road, Hebron, NH 03241, or to the Benevolence Fund at Birch Hill, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH, 03102. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of DERRY and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020