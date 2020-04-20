|
REYNOLDS, William P. Age 95, of Westwood, MA. Canton High, MIT, WWII Navy Pilot, husband, father, civil engineer, contractor, banker, horseman, grandfather, great-grandfather.
In the waning hours of April 10, 2020, Bill left this life to join his wife Ella and sons, Ben (d. 1977), Paul (d.1952) and Peter, as well as his brother Charles, sister Mary and so many friends and family who went before.
He is survived by his wife Clare Porter of Galway, Ireland, sister Margie Charles of Cohasset, daughters Eileen with husband Michael Lindburg of South Bend, IN, Rebecca Reynolds with wife Joanne of Norwood, MA, Margaret (Meg) Reynolds with husband William (Skip) McKee of Westwood and son William (Bill) and wife Ellen Reynolds of Canton, MA, and 11 grand and great-grandchildren.
A strong, compassionate businessman with ceaseless energy, Bill spent decades building roads and other infrastructure as owner of Reynolds Bros, Inc. He was a member and past President of the Construction Industries of MA, promoting the Heavy and Highway Industry. A small contractor with big ideas, he was credited by Fred Salvucci with many of the ideas that led to the lowering of the Central Artery and the creation of the Big Dig. His early construction days with Morrison-Knudsen led him to many projects, including the building of ALCAN Aluminum in British Columbia and Lucky Peak Dam in Idaho.
Please see more details at www.hdlfuneralhome.net Services are private due to the coronavirus outbreak. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Bill would appreciate that contributions be made to Ursuline Academy in Dedham.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020