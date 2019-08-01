|
THOMSON, William P. "Billy" Jr. Of Reading, July 31. Beloved husband of Joyce (Cunha). Father of William and his wife Laura of CA, Jeff and his wife Jennifer of North Andover, Brian and his wife Stacey of Reading, Kevin and his wife Patricia of Reading and the late Lisa Thomson. Grandfather of twelve. Brother of the late Marie Feeley and Carol Grabowski. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading on Saturday, Aug. 10th at 10:30am. Visiting Hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment private. Please omit flowers and make donations in Billy's name to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. cotafuneralhomes.com for more information. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019