LAMB, William Palfrey Architect and Preservationist Age 82, of Charlestown, MA, died unexpectedly at his summer home on Little Deer Isle, ME on September 1, 2020. Bill was born March 28, 1938 in Cambridge, MA to Hubert W. and Lydia C. Lamb of Wayland. He was raised on the grounds of Wellesley College, where his father was a Professor of Music, in the gentle Quaker tradition of his ancestors. He was considerate, honest, hard-working, and kind. He was devoted to his family and his community. When he was 14, his family acquired land on Little Deer Isle on East Penobscot Bay and began building a summer house of his father's design. Over the next five summers, Bill became a master carpenter and set his sights on a career in architecture. He was also inspired by his father's work with architect Paul Rudolph in the designing of the Jewett Art Center at Wellesley College. He graduated from Harvard College ('60) and Harvard Graduate School of Design ('63). In the early '70s Bill bought a row house in Charlestown and, with his architectural practice, set out to preserve the old buildings and history of the community. He designed townhouses on Main Street and was instrumental in the depression of the Central Artery under City Square, preserving open space for fellow Bostonians. He was a longtime member of the Charlestown Preservation Society and head of its Design Review Committee, often "fighting City Hall" to protect Charlestown's character. Bill's passion for his work will be sorely missed. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol A. Bratley of Charlestown and sisters-in-law Susan Hornbostel (Peter) of Virginia and Margaret Mamet of France. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret W. Lamb of Questa, NM and Lucy M. Baker (Tony) of Wells, ME, as well as many nieces and nephews. No Services are planned. A family gathering will be held next summer at StillPoint on Little Deer Isle. Farewell, brother and friend. May thee rest in peace and may thy memory be a blessing.