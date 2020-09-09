1/1
WILLIAM PATRICK EUSTACE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EUSTACE, William Patrick Age 83, of Methuen, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, at High Pointe House in Haverhill. He was born in Everett, MA on November 28, 1936 to the late Patrick and Marion (Fields) Eustace. Raised in Melrose, William was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, class of 1955. He married the love of his life, Donna, and in North Reading they raised two sons, Daniel and Dennis. He worked as a cable splicing technician for New England Telephone Company for over thirty-seven years. Bill was an excellent dart player and was a member of the North Suburban Dart League. He also enjoyed golf, the outdoors, and reading, especially historical fiction. Bill loved his cats. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan. In his younger years he coached his sons in soccer and became an avid follower of the sport. In more recent years, Bill liked to relax and challenge himself with crossword and jigsaw puzzles. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, Robert Eustace. Bill is survived by his cherished children, Daniel Eustace and his wife, Christina of N. Attleboro, MA, and Dennis Eustace of Tucson, AZ; ex-wife, Donna N. (Beirod) Eustace; siblings, Paul Eustace and his wife, Betty of Malden, Pat Eustace and his wife, Leslie of E. Bridgewater, James Eustace of NY, Kathy Yoshizawa and her husband, Jim of Reading, Maureen McDevitt and her husband, John of ME; sister-in-law, Emilie Eustace of Revere. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visiting Hours: Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus pandemic and everyone's safety, a private Service will be held at this time. The family respectfully requests that all attendees follow current Covid-19 guidance, including face coverings and social distancing. Arrangements have been made under the direction of Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley Street Methuen, MA 01844 www.cataudellafh.com

View the online memorial for William Patrick EUSTACE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved