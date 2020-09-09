EUSTACE, William Patrick Age 83, of Methuen, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, at High Pointe House in Haverhill. He was born in Everett, MA on November 28, 1936 to the late Patrick and Marion (Fields) Eustace. Raised in Melrose, William was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, class of 1955. He married the love of his life, Donna, and in North Reading they raised two sons, Daniel and Dennis. He worked as a cable splicing technician for New England Telephone Company for over thirty-seven years. Bill was an excellent dart player and was a member of the North Suburban Dart League. He also enjoyed golf, the outdoors, and reading, especially historical fiction. Bill loved his cats. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan. In his younger years he coached his sons in soccer and became an avid follower of the sport. In more recent years, Bill liked to relax and challenge himself with crossword and jigsaw puzzles. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, Robert Eustace. Bill is survived by his cherished children, Daniel Eustace and his wife, Christina of N. Attleboro, MA, and Dennis Eustace of Tucson, AZ; ex-wife, Donna N. (Beirod) Eustace; siblings, Paul Eustace and his wife, Betty of Malden, Pat Eustace and his wife, Leslie of E. Bridgewater, James Eustace of NY, Kathy Yoshizawa and her husband, Jim of Reading, Maureen McDevitt and her husband, John of ME; sister-in-law, Emilie Eustace of Revere. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visiting Hours: Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus pandemic and everyone's safety, a private Service will be held at this time. The family respectfully requests that all attendees follow current Covid-19 guidance, including face coverings and social distancing. Arrangements have been made under the direction of Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
. Cataudella Funeral Home 126 Pleasant Valley Street Methuen, MA 01844