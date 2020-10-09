LEONARD, William Patrick Age 42, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Will was raised in Duxbury and later moved to Plymouth. He was a graduate of Duxbury High School and Roger Williams University. He was a lifelong student of history. Will was a devout Catholic, committed to his studies to become a secular Franciscan. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a gifted storyteller. He looked forward to spending time every summer with family in Falmouth. Will's intellectual curiosity and his kindness to others are what made him special. He is survived by his loving parents Edward and Nancy (Spencer) Leonard of Pembroke, his sister Deirdre Leonard of Duxbury, his aunts Margaret Spencer of Hingham and Kathleen Lewis of Marshfield, and cousins Timothy Lewis and his spouse Elsie of Wheaton, Illinois, and Caitlin Holroyd and her spouse Nick of Scituate. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12th, at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Route 53, HANOVER, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for Wake and Funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street, Duxbury. Interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Will's memory to the Salvation Army. For directions and to sign William's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com