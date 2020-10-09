1/
WILLIAM PATRICK LEONARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD, William Patrick Age 42, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Will was raised in Duxbury and later moved to Plymouth. He was a graduate of Duxbury High School and Roger Williams University. He was a lifelong student of history. Will was a devout Catholic, committed to his studies to become a secular Franciscan. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a gifted storyteller. He looked forward to spending time every summer with family in Falmouth. Will's intellectual curiosity and his kindness to others are what made him special. He is survived by his loving parents Edward and Nancy (Spencer) Leonard of Pembroke, his sister Deirdre Leonard of Duxbury, his aunts Margaret Spencer of Hingham and Kathleen Lewis of Marshfield, and cousins Timothy Lewis and his spouse Elsie of Wheaton, Illinois, and Caitlin Holroyd and her spouse Nick of Scituate. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12th, at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Route 53, HANOVER, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for Wake and Funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street, Duxbury. Interment to follow at Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Will's memory to the Salvation Army. For directions and to sign William's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved