MEDLIN, William Patrick Of East Boston, November 19, 2019, age 38, Loving son of Karen Cotto of Centerville and William Medlin of Lawrence; Loving brother of John and Erin Medlin, both of Barnstable; loving uncle of Michael Medlin; beloved grandson of the late John and Mary Manning, and the late Bluford and Helen Medlin; lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also, lovingly remembered by his girlfriend Dayanna Salgado and her family.
William was in the Barnstable High School class of 2000 and graduated from Boston University.
Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., ABINGTON, Monday, Nov. 25 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington 9am. Visitation Sunday noon to 4pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For complete notice, flowers, and directions
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019