|
|
PATSIOS, William Of Watertown, MA, passed away on August 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Hantzis) Patsios. Devoted father of Charles W. Patsios and his wife Maria, and Patricia Patsios Lazares and her husband John. Loving grandfather of Gus and Eleni Lazares and William, Andrew and Eleni Patsios. Brother of Arthur Patsios and his wife Toula, the late George Patsiokostas and his wife Helen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Services on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown at 10am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Services from 9-10 am in the church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Williams's memory may be made to the above named church. For online guestbook please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019