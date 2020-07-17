|
MELISH, William Paul Of Wrentham, formerly of Norwood, passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla M. (Conley) Melish. Devoted father of Daniel P. Melish and his wife Gioconda Limanek of Watertown and Peter A. Melish and his wife Jennifer Alden of Somerville. Cherished grandfather of Isabella Melish, Michaela Melish, Otis Alden-Melish and Greta Alden-Melish. Son of the late Stephen and Della (Bunotovitch) Melish. Brother of Sandra Melish of Norwood, Stephen Melish and the late Frederick, Eleanor and Stella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. William was an active member of the Wrentham Senior Center and Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed bowling and working with machines and tools. William was a US Air Force, Korean War Veteran. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington Street, NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11am at the West Wrentham Cemetery, West Street, Wrentham, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Wrentham Senior Center, 400 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093, www.wrentham.ma.us or to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, www.rosiesplace.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020