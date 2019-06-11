OLSEN, William Paul Jr. Of Taunton, formerly of Easton and Dorchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8 at the Seasons Hospice in Milton, at the age of 65 after a courageous two year battle with prostate cancer. Born in Boston, Bill attended St. Mark's Elementary School and Boston Tech High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from North Adams State College in 1979. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bill was an original founder of New England Capital Mortgage Company in Braintree. He retired from a successful mortgage career in February, 2019. Bill was an avid runner, having completed three Boston Marathons as well as the San Francisco Marathon, multiple Falmouth Road Races and other local runs. He dearly loved spending time with family and friends, travelling, golfing, and watching Boston sports, often with a cold Coors Light in hand. He loved spending summer days in Marshfield. He was a member of the Honor Guard at the John McKeon Amvets Post 146 in Dorchester. Bill was the son of the late William Paul "Piney" Olsen, Sr. and Eleanor (Jansen) Olsen. He was the loving and devoted husband of Maureen (McDermott) Olsen for 37 years. Father of Brendan of South Beach, FL, Eric and his fiancée Rachel Zussman of Brockton, and Colin of Quincy. His boys were his pride and joy. He also leaves behind his sisters Marylyn Hennigan and husband Thomas of Osterville, Jacquelyn Donovan and husband Joseph of Milton, Sandra Broderick of Weymouth, Jean Marie Olsen of Westwood and Janet MacLellan and husband Timothy of Marshfield as well as many cherished nieces and nephews and countless friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church in Easton. Visitation will be on Monday, June 17 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON. For directions or condolences visit kanefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Bill's family would like to thank Dr. Rolf Freter and his caring staff at the Greene Cancer Center for their professional, attentive care and support over the past two years, as well as the Seasons Hospice staff for providing dignity and comfort in the last days of his life. Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary