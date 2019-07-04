|
CONDAXIS, William Peter November 3, 1927-June 23, 2019. After a lengthy battle with CHF and Dementia, Bill, age 91, died peacefully in his home with help from family, hospice and wonderful caregivers. Bill retained his resilience, good humor, kindness and charm to the end. Proud Navy veteran of WWII and Korea. Graduated Brown University,1955. Retail Executive VP for Jordan Marsh (now Macy's) in Boston, Elizabeth Arden in NYC and Mervyn's (now Target) in California,Texas and China. Bill was a trivia expert, card shark, skier, & loved to host friends/relatives (often serving his legendary Fish House Punch). Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Frances Bellantoni Condaxis; children, Peter Condaxis, Paula & Rob Angell, Billy Condaxis; grandchildren, Daniel Condaxis, Thea Condaxis, Robert Angell & Mersina Angell; sister, Helaine DeSilva. Bill cherished his nieces, nephews and others he & Fran "adopted" in their many travels. Memorial Services are private. Burial will be in the Bourne military cemetery August 19, 2019 at 2pm. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to: Sophia Snow House, Inc., Resident Special Needs Fund, 1205 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132, http://www.sophiasnowplace.org/ Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02159, http://www.gscommunitycare.org Brown University, Financial Aid Fund, https://bbis.advancement.brown.edu/BBPhenix/give-now
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019