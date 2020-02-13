Boston Globe Obituaries
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn St.
PEABODY, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn St.
PEABODY, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church
Paleologos St.
Peabody, MA
View Map
WILLIAM "BILL" PRAMAS

PRAMAS, William "Bill" Age 87, of Peabody, died Sunday evening at the Spaulding Rehab Center in Cambridge following a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Ellen "Elaine" (Cariofiles) Pramas, son of the late Nicholas and Vasiliki "Bessie" (Abdoulos) Pramas, beloved father of Jason Pramas and his wife Marisa Figueiredo of Cambridge, and Chris Pramas and his wife Nicole Lindroos of Seattle, WA, grandfather of Katherine Frein of Seattle, WA, brother of Peter and his wife JJ Pramas of Gloucester, brother-in-law of Demetra Cariofiles, and uncle of several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Angelo, Mary, Connie, and Preston. His Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, Paleologos St., Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Cedar Grove Ave., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Vasilios Elevator Fund, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA 01960. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020
