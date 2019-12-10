|
|
DRAYTON, William Pumpsie Age 60, of Roxbury, December 1, 2109. Beloved husband of Gail Drayton of Boston. Loving father of Yvette Harris (Haley Damion), Hakeem Drayton, Tabari Muhammad, Tarik Muhammad, Nailah Muhammad and stepson Gregory Roberts. Dear grandfather of Damion Haley, Jr., Hakeem Drayton, Jr., Da'Kar Haley, Tabari Muhammad, Jr., Nariah Muhammad, Kash Haley and Nafari Winn. Great-grandfather of Kaydrion Haley. Special son of William Mosby and Geneva Jones. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Mosby and a loving host of other relatives and dear friends. Visitation with the family Friday, 10 AM at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave., Milton, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family, visit
www.davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019