QUINTON, William "Bill" Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge and Burlington, Nov. 28. Loving father of Neil Quinton of Woburn, Melissa Young of Bedford, Jennifer Sullivan of Nashua, NH. Beloved son of Elizabeth "Betty" Quinton of Billerica and the late Arthur Quinton. Brother of Betsy Quinton Hale & her husband Larry of Rockport and Donna Dellanno & her husband David of Billerica. Proud grandfather of Madison & Morgan Quinton, Mackenzie, Maya & Bailey Young, Joselyn Sullivan, Logan and Elizabeth Kopczynski. Dear friend of Nancy Sawyer. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Services at the Funeral Home will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed or gesture for someone else in Bill's memory. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
