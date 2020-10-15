BURT, William R. Jr. Of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Walpole and Roslindale, October 7, 2020, age 69. Beloved husband of Joan J. Burt of Taylors, South Carolina. Father of Carolyn F. Alonso of Florida, Michael W. Burt of South Carolina, Kristina J. Burt of Florida, and the late Brian J. Burt. Adoptive father of Jonathan Burt of South Carolina, and Teresa Burt of South Carolina. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Zackary, and Jayden. Devoted son of the late William and Marjorie (MacDonald) Burt. Brother of Patricia (Burt) Todd and her husband, Robert, of Dedham, Linda (Burt) Egan and her husband, Thomas, of Boston, and the late Paul Burt. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend William's Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Rural Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William's name may be made to: The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or at www.redcross.org
. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.