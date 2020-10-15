1/1
WILLIAM R. BURT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURT, William R. Jr. Of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Walpole and Roslindale, October 7, 2020, age 69. Beloved husband of Joan J. Burt of Taylors, South Carolina. Father of Carolyn F. Alonso of Florida, Michael W. Burt of South Carolina, Kristina J. Burt of Florida, and the late Brian J. Burt. Adoptive father of Jonathan Burt of South Carolina, and Teresa Burt of South Carolina. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Zackary, and Jayden. Devoted son of the late William and Marjorie (MacDonald) Burt. Brother of Patricia (Burt) Todd and her husband, Robert, of Dedham, Linda (Burt) Egan and her husband, Thomas, of Boston, and the late Paul Burt. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend William's Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Rural Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William's name may be made to: The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or at www.redcross.org. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved