|
|
CAHILL, William R. Age 64, Retired Somerville Fire Dept. Of Canton, formerly of Somerville, passed away after a short illness on May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah A. (Parker). Loving son of the late Richard W. Cahill and Theresa (Lemos). Devoted father of Richard W. Cahill of Canton, Jamie L. Howard and her husband Jason of Asheville, NC, Katelyn M. Cahill of Canton, and Michael J. Cahill of Canton. Dear brother of Patricia Ashman, Jeannie Denehy, and Judith Senesi. Adoring grandfather of Nicholas Cahill and Jenna Howard. William retired as a firefighter after 34 years of dedicated service to the City of Somerville. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He will be buried with Military Honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Funeral Services are private at this time. A Celebration of William's Life will be held for family and friends at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fraternal Order of Fire Fighter Military Veterans at foffmv.org For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020