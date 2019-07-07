Boston Globe Obituaries
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
WILLIAM R. CHAPPELLE

WILLIAM R. CHAPPELLE Obituary
CHAPPELLE, William R. "Willie" Age 90, of Brockton, died peacefully at his home July 6, 2019, surrounded by family. William was the husband of Dolores (Bazylinski) Chappelle and the late Marie G. (Shea) Chappelle, mother of their eleven children. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late William and Annette (McCarthy) Chappelle. William was raised and educated in West Roxbury and at a young age joined the Coast Guard.

William is also survived by his eleven children, Mary Jones (Frank) of Clemmons, NC, Michael of Ashville, NC, Mark (Judy) of Tiverton, RI, Maureen Kelley of Brockton, Martin (Christine) of Bridgewater, Margaret Rudder of Destin, FL, Marilyn Vachon of Boston, Martha Lessard (Kenneth) of Bridgewater, Matthew (Jovy) of Celina, TX, Maxwell of Brockton, Maura of Jefferson, NH and stepson Robert Jones (Barbara) of Derry, NH. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. William was the brother of the late Edward Chappelle, Grace Winslow, Marie Cort, Rita Fallon and Elizabeth "Betty" Darcy.

Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (Rte 123) BROCKTON, Wednesday, July 10, from 4-8pm. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Thursday at 10am for a Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 11am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in

William's name may be made to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019
