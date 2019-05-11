Boston Globe Obituaries
CHURCHILL, William R. "Billy" Manager for Massport at Logan Airport Of Revere & Shapleigh, ME, in the presence of his God & his loving family, on May 9th, after a long illness at 70 years. Devoted husband of Kathleen (Morris) Churchill of Revere. Loving father of Revere Firefighter William G. "Billy" Churchill & wife Danielle of Revere and the late Bridget M. Churchill. Beloved son of the late Frank A. "Choo-Choo" & Marie V. (Morgan) Churchill. Adored grandfather of William S. & Alice M. Churchill. Dear brother of Marie "Ree" Churchill of Topsfield & Mildred R. "Millie" Churchill of West Peabody. Cherished brother-in-law of Evelyn "Evie" Morris of Revere & Marjorie Margolis & husband Dr. Gerald Margolis of Needham. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins & his canine companions, Georgie & Gracie. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, on Tuesday, May 14th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) Revere, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Parking is available in the lot left of the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Revere Cultural & Historical Preservation, 108 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
