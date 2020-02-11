|
|
COLLINS, William R. Jr. W.R. Collins Hardwood Floor Co., 65 NASHUA, NH – Age 65, a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran, died unexpectedly from the Flu and Pneumonia on Monday, Feb. 10. He was born in Waltham, a son of the late William and Betty (Wuthrich) (Collins) Des Meules, and lived most of his life in the Waltham and Billerica areas. He leaves a son William R. Collins, III and his wife Katelin (Hurley) and their daughters, "the loves of his life," Lydia and Chloe, all of Tyngsborough, MA, a sister Alice (Collins) Burke of Falmouth, who was wife of the late David Burke, sister-in-law Mary Collins of Waltham, the wife his brother the late Fred Collins, his former wife Pamela (Porter) Collins of Nashua and several beloved nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Thursday, February 13, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 13, at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home and will conclude with Navy Honors at St. Mary Cemetery in N. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated. For complete obituary, visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020