ENGLEMANN, William R. Age 92, of Andover and formerly of Lynn, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Healthcare in Lawrence following a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Doris (Ushay) Englemann with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage and son of the late William and Ann (Fleury) Englemann. He was the father of William H. Englemann and his wife Phyllis of Londonderry, NH and Christine Englemann and her husband John Cowman of Kennesaw, GA; grandfather of Lauren Nguyen, Zane Cowman and his wife Kaitlyn and Christopher Cowman and great-grandfather of Eleanor Nguyen. Visiting Hours: Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held in the St. Mary Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements entrusted to Solimine Funeral Homes, LYNN. Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020