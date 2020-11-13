FRAZIER, William R. Age 93, husband of the late Anne M. Frazier, passed away October 13, 2020 in Salem, SC. He was a proud veteran serving in World War II in Germany from 1945–47. After the war, he earned BS and MS degrees in Bacteriology from University of Wisconsin, Madison. He spent his scientific career at E. R. Squibb while raising his family in Princeton, NJ. He is survived by three children, William S. Frazier of Helena, Montana, Jane Reed (Thomas) of Seneca, SC, and Barbara Ambos (Douglas) of Sherborn, six grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters. Guestbook and obituary may be found at BlueRidgeCremationSociety.com
. View the online memorial for William R. FRAZIER