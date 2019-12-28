Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MAGNUSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM R. "BILL" MAGNUSSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM R. "BILL" MAGNUSSON Obituary
MAGNUSSON, William R. "Bill" Of Malden, Dec. 24, 2019, he was 74. Beloved husband of Linda L. (LeShane) Magnusson. Devoted father of Cheryl L. Magnusson of Malden, Samantha E. Magnusson of Melrose and Christine D. Ellison and her husband Michael of Everett. Cherished grandfather of Sean Ellison of Everett. A Memorial Service will be held in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are welcome to call 2 hours prior to the Service, from 10-12 noon. Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden at a later date. Bill was a retired Malden school teacher. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions in Bill's memory be made to the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital, 20 Cabot Road, Woburn, MA 01801, 781-932-5802 or use this link below: https://massvet.ethosvet.com/donate-to-avmf/ For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -