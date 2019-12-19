|
|
MARK, Reverend William R. "Bill" Chaplain (COL), Vietnam Veteran, Minister, Counselor, Teacher Formerly of Newton and Swampscott, MA and most recently of Springfield, Virginia and Metairie, Louisiana, died on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was 75. Born and raised in Newton, Massachusetts, the son of the late William and Dorothy Anderson Mark, he was a graduate of Newton High School, Wake Forest University and Lancaster Theological Seminary. Bill had several overlapping careers during his lifetime. He spent over 26 years in the Army & Army Reserves, including tours in Germany and Vietnam, and as a Chaplain for the 10th Special Forces Group during Desert Storm. He was a minister at four Congregational churches, in Southampton, Winchester, and Rockdale. He worked at Bedford VA Hospital for close to 30 years, starting in Chaplaincy and finishing as a Therapist in Mental Health. For 20 years, he served as a Chaplain for the FBI, supporting many personnel and their families, as well as operations, including on scene at EgyptAir 990, TWA Flight 800, and 9/11. Bill developed and taught a course on Hospital Chaplaincy that was offered by multiple local Divinity and Theological schools, including Harvard. Bill was proud of his affiliations with these prestigious organizations. But the bulk of his work, passion, and love was invested in caring for Veterans. There is considerable evidence that the Veterans loved him back. Bill was predeceased by Demak Tobing, his wife from 1966 until her death in 1998, and the former Roseann Spinale Mignone, his wife from 2000 until her death in January 2019. Bill was the loving father of Billy Mark and his partner Sue Lee of Metairie, Louisiana, and Malcolm Mark and his wife Eileen of Springfield, Virginia and stepfather of Marcus Mignone and his wife Amy of Suffield, Connecticut, Paul Mignone and his wife Maria of Swampscott, Massachusetts. He was the doting grandfather of Shandon, Duncan, Meredith and Evan Mark, Giuliana, James, Alexa, Joseph and Maia Mignone, and the loving great-grandfather of Daniel Mark. Visiting Hours: Viewing and Visitation with the family will be held in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Sunday, December 22 from 1 to 5 PM. A Memorial Service is scheduled for January 18th, 1 PM at United Parish of Auburndale, 64 Hancock St., Newton, MA followed by interment at Newton Cemetery. Services will conclude with a reception at location TBD.
View the online memorial for Reverend William R. "Bill" MARK
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019