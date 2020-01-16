|
|
MARK, Rev. William R. "Bill" Formerly of Newton and Swampscott, MA and most recently of Springfield, Virginia and Metairie, Louisiana, died on Friday, December 13, 2019. His full obituary was published 20 December. Visiting Hours: January 18th, 1 PM at United Parish of Auburndale, 64 Hancock St., Newton, MA followed by interment at Newton Cemetery. Services will conclude with a reception at location TBD.
View the online memorial for Rev. William R. "Bill" MARK
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020