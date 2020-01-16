Home

United Parish Of Auburndale
64 Hancock St
Auburndale, MA 02466
(617) 964-8516
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
United Parish of Auburndale
64 Hancock St.
Newton, MA
REV. WILLIAM R. "BILL" MARK


1944 - 2020
MARK, Rev. William R. "Bill" Formerly of Newton and Swampscott, MA and most recently of Springfield, Virginia and Metairie, Louisiana, died on Friday, December 13, 2019. His full obituary was published 20 December. Visiting Hours: January 18th, 1 PM at United Parish of Auburndale, 64 Hancock St., Newton, MA followed by interment at Newton Cemetery. Services will conclude with a reception at location TBD.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020
