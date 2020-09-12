1/1
WILLIAM R. MINICHELLO
{ "" }
MINICHELLO, William R. At 71 years, in Swampscott, formerly of East Boston, unexpectedly, Sept. 11th, 88 days following the sudden passing of his wife, Frances M. "Fran" (Hickey) Minichello. Visiting Hours with COVID restrictions are Wednesday, Sept. 16th from 4-8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thurs., Sept. 17th at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) Revere. Private Interment. Complete details will appear in Monday's edition of the Globe, Sept. 14th. Past District Deputy of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
