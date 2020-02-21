|
|
SHEA, William R. "Billy" Age 101, of West Roxbury. A member of the Greatest Generation. Born in Boston on September 11, 1918, passed away in Boston on February 21, 2020. Attended St. Gregory's Grammar School and graduated from Milton High School as a member of the Class of 1936. He was also a former employee of the Walter Baker Chocolate Co., located in Dorchester, MA. Enlisted in the U.S.Army Air Force on December 22, 1941 and was deployed to the Middle East. Billy served in Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, and Italy. He also participated in the Battle of El Alamein. Member of 1909 Quarter Master Truck Co. Aviation 323 Bomb Group with 9th, 12th, and 15th Air Force. Received the Good Conduct Medal, E.A.M.E Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars. Egypt-Libya, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno. Discharged September 27, 1945 with a rank of Corporal. Billy was proud of his service to this country and wore his El Alamein jacket regularly. Retired after 31 years from the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Dept. as a General Maintenance Mechanic Foreman. Member of the VFW Post 2831 Doyle Post, Hyde Park. Predeceased by his brothers Lawrence, Francis, and Paul, and his sisters Marion, Gertrude and Alice. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, February 25th from 4 to 8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020