SULLIVAN, William R. "Bill" Of Somerville, formerly of Cambridge and Arlington. Peacefully on July 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late William F. Sullivan and Christine (Warner). Born in Cambridge on December 26, 1931, he was 88 years old. Loving brother of the late Dorothy M. Starner, Charles Sullivan, Mary Barnard, and Theresa Sullivan Cavicchi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Longtime devoted friend of Forrest Ireland of Melrose. Late Korean War Army Veteran. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10AM-11AM in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge. His Funeral Mass will immediately follow in the church at 11AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, and practice social distancing when greeting the family. A Private Burial will be held at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2999 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY 10465. We encourage family and friends to visit www.keefefuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020