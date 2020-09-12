TURNER, William R. "Magee" Bill's Nice Ride has taken his last ride. Age 81, a lifelong resident of West Newton, MA, passed on September 6, 2020. Fondly called Bill or Magee, he was the 14th child born to William George and Hollie Alston Turner. Bill graduated from Newton High School Class of 1957. Magee completed courses at Harvard University and Northeastern University. Magee was married to the former Nancy Gray for 52 years. This marriage was blessed with three children: Sharon, Michael, and Donna. Magee drove for Chet's Express, a trucking company for many years. Magee retired after a 30-year career with Boston Edison, where he worked in South Boston on underground cables and then was promoted to a Troubleshooting Supervisor. Magee was a lifelong member of Myrtle Baptist Church, West Newton. Magee served as the Chairman of the Trustee Board and Trustee Board member for years. He served on the Usher Board, sang in the Men's Choir, and was Co-Chairman of the Church Fish Fry. Magee was a charter member of the "Old Dudes," a group of men who grew up in "The West Newton Villiage." Magee proudly wore his "Old Dudes" cap tilted just a bit to the side. Magee started the annual Turner Men's Cookout because he thought it important to keep the men of the family close to one another. Magee established "Bill's Nice Ride," a limousine service, which he operated during his retirement years. Magee's clients were impressed with his ability to avoid traffic and easily take his clients to places before "GPS" was invented. Magee was preceded in death by 11 siblings. Magee's memory is cherished by his devoted wife Nancy. Children: Sharon L. Taylor, Michael A. Taylor, and Donna Marie Turner. Two granddaughters: Mackenzie Renae Wynn, and Janae Jordan Turner. Siblings: June T. Lowe, Joan T. (Jesse) Banks, and Thomas (Etheline) Turner. Siblings-in-law: Joan (Joaquin-Jack) Rozario, and Donald A. (Lorry Nelson) Gray. Only living aunt: Arleemah (Muhammad) Shakoor. Special cousin: Mary Alice Price. Forty-four nieces and nephews, church family, and a community of friends. A Graveside Service will be held at the Newton Cemetery in the coming weeks. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Burke Family Funeral Homes, 1479 Washington Street, WEST NEWTON, MA. Donations in the memory of William Roger Turner may be made to either: The Myrtle Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 21 Curve Street, West Newton, MA 02465 or The Turner Family Reunion Scholarship Fund, c/o Ronald Alston, 4150 Oakmont Ct., Clarkson, GA 30021.