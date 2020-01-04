Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St. (Rt. 62)
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WINTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM R. WINTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM R. WINTER Obituary
WINTER, William R. Of Reading, December 28, 2019, age 62. Beloved brother of Norman J. Winter, Jr. and his wife Jan of CA, the late Thomas F. Winter, Sr., Dennis J. Winter and his wife Karen of Reading and Lisa M. (Winter) Richardson and her husband James of North Reading. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Saturday, January 11, at 8:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Calling Hours will be held prior to the Funeral, from 8:30 to 9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, or to the in Danvers. Arrangements by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for William R. WINTER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -