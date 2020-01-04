|
WINTER, William R. Of Reading, December 28, 2019, age 62. Beloved brother of Norman J. Winter, Jr. and his wife Jan of CA, the late Thomas F. Winter, Sr., Dennis J. Winter and his wife Karen of Reading and Lisa M. (Winter) Richardson and her husband James of North Reading. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Saturday, January 11, at 8:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Calling Hours will be held prior to the Funeral, from 8:30 to 9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, or to the in Danvers. Arrangements by Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020