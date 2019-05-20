Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM RANDOLPH BERG

WILLIAM RANDOLPH BERG Obituary
BERG, William Randolph Of Saugus, May 17, former Town of Lexington employee. Beloved brother of Joan Sacco of Hudson & the late John Farrell Berg, Russell Peter Berg, Paul Stanley Berg, Raymond Berg. Son of the late Emil Nicholas Berg & Beatrice (Lannan) Berg. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. World War II Army Air Corps veteran & Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Children's Hospital Boston, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. An hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 9 -10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer Street, Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Relatives & friends invited. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
