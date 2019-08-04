Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MCGILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM RAYMOND MCGILLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM RAYMOND MCGILLIS Obituary
McGILLIS, William Raymond III Of Wrentham, formerly of Norwood, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Linda A. (Dahl) McGillis. Devoted father of William R. McGillis, IV of Wrentham and Steven M. McGillis and his wife Jennifer of Natick. Loving brother of Claire McLaughlin of Danvers, Linda Wendall of Peabody, Elaine Spears of Dedham, Janice Lowe of Bridgewater, Donna Comperchio of Dedham, Daniel McGillis of Bourne, and the late Paula Hickey. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late William R. McGillis, Jr. and Elizabeth (Wills) McGillis. William was a member of the North Walpole Fishing Game Club and the Norwood Elks. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10am, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4-8pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. US Navy Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now