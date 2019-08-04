|
|
McGILLIS, William Raymond III Of Wrentham, formerly of Norwood, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Linda A. (Dahl) McGillis. Devoted father of William R. McGillis, IV of Wrentham and Steven M. McGillis and his wife Jennifer of Natick. Loving brother of Claire McLaughlin of Danvers, Linda Wendall of Peabody, Elaine Spears of Dedham, Janice Lowe of Bridgewater, Donna Comperchio of Dedham, Daniel McGillis of Bourne, and the late Paula Hickey. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late William R. McGillis, Jr. and Elizabeth (Wills) McGillis. William was a member of the North Walpole Fishing Game Club and the Norwood Elks. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10am, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4-8pm. At the request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. US Navy Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Family Owned And Operated
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019