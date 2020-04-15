|
REALS, William "Bill" Passed away on April 13, 2020, in Lincoln, MA. Bill was born to Donald and Jane Reals on September 12, 1925 in Utica, NY. He attended New Hartford High School and graduated valedictorian before attending MIT, where he received his SB and SM in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined The Texas Company - where he remained for 41 years. Bill's tenacity, drive to succeed, his boundless energy, inspiring loyalty, unquestionable integrity, and his belief in himself inspired people and led him to successive leadership positions within the organization. Starting at the Lawrenceville, IL refinery in 1949, Bill left as Senior Vice President of Texaco, Inc. and Chairman of Texaco Chemical Co. Upon retirement, Bill gave his time, energy, and expertise to many causes he deemed worthy, including: the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (where he served as an Overseer), the Marine Spill Response Corporation (serving on the Board, eventually as its Chairman), and Falmouth Hospital where, as a Board member, he was responsible for the consolidation of the Falmouth and Cape Cod Hospitals into Cape Cod Healthcare. Here, Bill conceived of and completed the construction of the Falmouth Assisted Living Facility. The impact of his leadership, friendship, and dedication was widely appreciated and ongoing. His skill in gathering people together to unite in a common cause, making each person feel like a critical part of the whole, and in continually energizing that group was unique - especially when he took to dressing as Spider Man to rally his team.
Bill was passionate about learning and instilled that love of learning to his children and grandchildren. He was a faithful reader of the NY Times, as it was important "to be well read and to know the world beyond your front door." He was known to cite the dictionary as his favorite book. Bill was a voracious reader of history (particularly the US Civil War and medieval Japan), biographies, and Agatha Christie mysteries. But he also appreciated tawdry romance novels and Star Magazine - "for the crossword puzzles." Bill spent many hours building model ships (many of which he donated to various societies around Cape Cod and the Islands), cabinet and furniture making, stamp collecting, and sailing. Bill was a proud and cerebral man, often mistaken for being terse, which served as cover until you truly came to understand him.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla Alden Redfield, whom he met in Haddonfield, NJ and the mother of his two children. Bill is survived by his wife Joan Everett Reals of Lincoln, MA and his children, Susan of Lexington, MA and Jeffrey of Greenwich, CT, and four grandchildren, Devon, Adair, Zoe, and Alden. Additionally, his devoted caregivers: Sandrah, Hannah, Jerusha, Sabina, Anne, Wilfred, Mai, Kevin, Alex as well as the incredible nursing team at The Commons Assisted Living in Lincoln: Melissa, Kim, Vicki, Gloria, and Evelyn, where he will be fondly remembered as ?Mr. Bill,' the man with his well-worn tan briefcase always in hand.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020