DAVIS, William Richard Bill Of Hingham, died July 25, 2020. Son of the late William X. Davis and Mary C. (Mullen) Davis. Cherished brother of Marie Colacchio and her husband, Tom, of Norwich, VT and Christopher Davis and his wife, Christine, of Bronx, NY. Loving uncle of Rebecca Thompson and her husband, Christopher, of Sudbury, Bridget Colacchio of Chicago, Nicholas Colacchio, MD and his wife, Emily, of Falmouth, ME, Magdline Melvin and her husband, Patrick, of Starksboro, VT and Marshall Davis of Bronx, NY. Great uncle of Luke, Noah and Grace Thompson, Francesca and Josephine Wesley, Hazel and Teddy Colacchio and Amina Melvin.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the New England Organ Bank, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Keohane Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020