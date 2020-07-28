Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM RICHARD DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM RICHARD DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, William Richard Bill Of Hingham, died July 25, 2020. Son of the late William X. Davis and Mary C. (Mullen) Davis. Cherished brother of Marie Colacchio and her husband, Tom, of Norwich, VT and Christopher Davis and his wife, Christine, of Bronx, NY. Loving uncle of Rebecca Thompson and her husband, Christopher, of Sudbury, Bridget Colacchio of Chicago, Nicholas Colacchio, MD and his wife, Emily, of Falmouth, ME, Magdline Melvin and her husband, Patrick, of Starksboro, VT and Marshall Davis of Bronx, NY. Great uncle of Luke, Noah and Grace Thompson, Francesca and Josephine Wesley, Hazel and Teddy Colacchio and Amina Melvin.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to the New England Organ Bank, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. Keohane Funeral Home

(617) 773-3551
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -