CARRABINO, William Robert "Billy" Jr. Age 75, of Medford (formerly of Norwood), lost his courageous battle with cancer on February 20, 2020. William was the devoted husband of 47 years to Annmarie (Parrella) Carrabino. He was the cherished father of Courtney Faye Carrabino of Medford. William leaves his sister-in-law, Patricia Erben and her husband Brian, and his loving nieces, Jennifer Joy and Allison Renee Erben, and his little side-kick and best buddy, William Maurice Erben. He also leaves his sister, Roseanne Lantz, and niece, Stacy Lantz. William is also survived by many loving cousins and dear friends. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late William and Jennie (Cristoforo) Carrabino. William was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country from 1964 to 1968. William was very athletic and was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, but his real enjoyment in life was his love of family and the treasured time he spent with them and his close friends. Rest in peace our fearless warrior - you will be forever missed by all who loved you. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 9 - 11 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in William's name to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division Of Development, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020