McMAHON, William Robert Of Somerville, cashed in his chips, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side at the Lahey Clinic Hospital in Burlington on September 1, 2020, at the age of 94, as a result of a tragic fall. Bill was born in Boston on December 1, 1925, but lived in Somerville for much of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, William J., his mother Alyce (Torell), his sister Ruth Ureel, and his brother, Richard, who died in childhood. A 1943 graduate of Somerville High School, Bill went on to join the Marines. He graduated from Bryant and Stratton School of Business and joined the Somerville Police Department in 1949. His career in law enforcement spanned four decades, as he transitioned to the MDC police force, and eventually became an investigator with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. As a rookie cop, Bill rescued a boy whose boat was adrift at the Mystic Lakes and saved a man from drowning after a boating accident. Throughout his life, Bill stepped up to help dozens of friends and family members who reached out to him with personal struggles. Bill's favorite way to relax was to take part in a game of poker, and he would always tell you he "broke even." In 1950, Bill married the late Rita Manfra of Medford and had two daughters, Cheryl and the late Karen, who died in infancy. Bill and Rita divorced in 1992. Bill is survived by his daughter, Cheryl and her husband Donald Fraser of Marblehead, his granddaughter, Bonnie Fraser Diamond, and her husband, Mike of Rutherford, NJ, his grandson, Colin Fraser, and his wife Remy of Dana Point, CA. He was the loving great-grandfather to Stella and Easton Diamond and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. All will miss his humor, generosity, and kindness. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's graveside service on Saturday, September 12 at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., Medford, MA, meeting inside the front gate of the cemetery at 9:45am for the 10:00am service. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Remembrances may be made in honor of Bill to the charity of one's choice
. Late WWII Marine Corp veteran. To sign electronic guestbook, go to www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
.