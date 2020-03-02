|
MILLER, William Robert Jr. Age 75, of Hyde Park, MA, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah Lawrence Miller of Hyde Park. Loving father of Troy and Jeremy Lawrence of MA. Dear grandfather of 4 grandchildren. Special brother of Sharon Chandler, Randall and Kevin Miller, all of MA. He is also survived by his aunt Gertrude Miller of Dorchester, a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, 10AM, at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren St., Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA. To post a sympathy message, please see www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020