HAMILTON, William Roy Jr. On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, William Roy Hamilton Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 94. Roy was born on April 21, 1926 in Durant, Oklahoma to Josephine and Roy Hamilton, Sr. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy as an Electrical Engineer from 1944 to 1946 and he earned a WWII Victory Medal in October 1947. Roy received his MA in Government and Politics in 1956 and a Ph.D in Political Science and International Law from the University of Maryland in 1960. Roy had three daughters, Page, Kim and Penny, with his first wife Sheila, and was the stepfather to Peter, Debby and Courtney through his second marriage to Judith Stames-Hamilton in 1975. Roy was employed at UMASS Boston, he was acting Chancellor from 1972-1973 when he was responsible for the construction of the New Harbor Campus, he was Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance from 1969-1973 and a Professor of Political Science from 1969-1988, where he focused on the fields of American Government and International Relations until he retired from UMASS in 1988. In addition, he was Fiscal Advisor and Special assistant to the Mayor of Boston from 1964-1967. Roy had many interests. He acquired a Pilot's license, had a passion for woodworking, gardening, making furniture, baking bread and distance swimming. He explored the history of Buddhism and participated in many Buddhist thoughts, beliefs and meditation practices. He enjoyed attending the symphony, travelling abroad and participating in folk dancing and yoga with his wife, Judith. He enjoyed intellectual conversations and summer escapes to the seaside at Star Island and Duxbury Beach. He was also very active in his church community at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Framingham, MA and he served on their architectural board, as well as a member of the Ministerial Search Committee, as well as serving on the Star Island Corporation Board of Trustees for many years. Growing up in Oklahoma, his southern side of him enjoyed country music, chicken-fried steaks and exhibited the manners of a true gentleman. He was known for his quick wit and his kind, gentle and introspective spirit. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Stames-Hamilton, his daughter, Kim Gordon and his stepdaughter, Courtney Stames. He is survived by his sister, Mary Hamilton, his two daughters, Page Hamilton and Penny Hamilton, his stepdaughter, Debby Merz, his stepson, Peter Stames, his grandchildren, Emily Gordon, Jason Merz, Calder and Heron Stames. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. A virtual Memorial Service will be held for family and close friends. Donations in his memory can be made to the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Framingham, MA, fpframingham.breezechms.com/give/online To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020