HART, William Ryan, M.D. Age 91, of Newington, NH, and formerly of Hampstead, NH, died September 3, 2020. Longtime physician in the Town of Hampstead, NH. Husband of the late Audrey (Dyer) Hart and father of William Ryan Hart, Jr., of Newington, NH, Tara Marie Hart, of Warwick, RI; Mary Bridget Hart, of Clearwater, FL and Seattle WA; Daniel Thomas Hart of South Berwick, ME, and Maura Anne Hart of Plainfield, NH; brother of Leo Hart of Windham, NH. Grandfather of Nicole D'Ambra, Victoria D'Ambra, Madison D'Ambra, Meghan Sinoff, Jessica Forbus, MD, Benjamin Sinoff, Hannah Hart, Delilah Hart, Audrey Perotti, and Grace Perotti. Great-grandfather of Millicent and Gwendolyn Forbus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, especially the children of the late John J. Hart, III late of Lawrence, MA. Son of the late John J. Hart, Jr. and Susan Tierney Hart. Late Alumnus of Central Catholic High School, Boston College and Cork Medical School. U.S.Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Visiting Hours: Due to the pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life, in the Irish tradition, will be held in the future. Donations may be made to New Hampshire Food Bank in his name. Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., PLAISTOW, NH. To read an expanded obituary or to send a message of condolence to the family or to share a cherished memory, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com
