WILLIAM S. FENOLLOSA
FENOLLOSA, William S. Of Annisquam, MA, formerly of Hopkinton, NH, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, of metastatic prostate cancer. Husband of Caroline (Lyn) Fenollosa, son of the late G. Manuel and Elizabeth Fenollosa. Father of Josh and his wife Catherine of Arlington, MA and Nat (deceased) and his wife Amy of Guilford, CT. Grandfather of Ruby, Leo, George, Henry and Charlie. Brother of Betsy Boege (Sheldon) of New London, NH and Mike Fenollosa (Marilyn) of Lexington, MA. Bill grew up in Belmont, MA, graduated from Belmont Hill School, studied at St. Lawrence University and in 1968, opened Granite State Volkswagen in Concord, NH. For the next 30 years, he was active in the automotive community, locally and nationally. Visiting Hours: Bill will be buried privately. There will be a Celebration of his Life when we are able to safely gather. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, GLOUCESTER. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of William Fenollosa to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
