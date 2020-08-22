Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM S. "BILLY" FLYNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM S. "BILLY" FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, William S. "Billy" Unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was sixty-two years old. Billy was the beloved and special son of the late John and Florence (Engel) Flynn. Cherished brother of Christine Burke & her husband Paul, Richard Flynn & his wife Elaine, and John Flynn. Adored by all his nieces, nephew, Uncle Frank Engel and many cousins, especially his cousins Michelle Paone and Rob Engel. Also survived by many friends at the Nexus family and his best friend Stephen Granfield. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 10-11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 27 at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at noon. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nexus Individual Support Program, 888 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, and video tribute see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -