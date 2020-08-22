|
FLYNN, William S. "Billy" Unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was sixty-two years old. Billy was the beloved and special son of the late John and Florence (Engel) Flynn. Cherished brother of Christine Burke & her husband Paul, Richard Flynn & his wife Elaine, and John Flynn. Adored by all his nieces, nephew, Uncle Frank Engel and many cousins, especially his cousins Michelle Paone and Rob Engel. Also survived by many friends at the Nexus family and his best friend Stephen Granfield. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 10-11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 27 at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at noon. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nexus Individual Support Program, 888 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, and video tribute see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020