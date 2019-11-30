|
KING, William S. "Bill" 85 years of age. Of Charlestown November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Reidy) King. Devoted father of William "Billy" King, John "Johnny" King, James "Jimmy" King, Theresa Mastropietro, Kathleen King, Nancy Duraes, Kerri Mento, Amy Hurd the late Kevin & Stephen King. Loving Papa to 29 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Dear friend of the late Julie Quinn. Beloved brother to the late Peter "Buzzy" King, Joyce Tucker & James King. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's Funeral on Wednesday at 9 A.M. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 A.M. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 to 8 P.M. in the funeral home. Late U.S. Army Vet. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019