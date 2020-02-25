Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM S. MCLAUGHLIN


1937 - 2020
WILLIAM S. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, William S. Of Vero Beach, FL and Naples, ME, formerly of Wayland, MA and Southboro, MA, died February 21, 2020. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 12, 1937; the son of Dorothy E. (Butterworth) and William V. McLaughlin. He graduated from Peters High School in Southboro, MA in 1956, attended Indiana University and graduated from Bentley University in 1963. After a long career in banking, he retired as an Executive Vice President of Shawmut National Bank of Boston, N.A. in 1993. He was responsible for the Corporate Banking Group overseeing several divisions and subsidiaries. In 1996, he became co-owner and Chief Executive Officer of East Coast Aero Tech in Bedford, MA. The aviation maintenance school, after being successfully revitalized, was sold to Corinthian Colleges, Inc. of Santa Ana, CA in 2003. He was predeceased by his wife, Carole R. McLaughlin and brothers, Lawrence G. McLaughlin and Richard E. McLaughlin. He leaves his loving companion and friend, Janice M. Harrington and several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at a future date at Rural Cemetery, 147 Cordaville Road, Route 85, Southboro, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to The William S. McLaughlin Scholarship Fund, an endowed fund at Bentley University, 175 Forest Street, Waltham, MA. Online condolences: CoxGiffordSeawinds.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
