Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St
REVERE, MA
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM TERRANOVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM S. TERRANOVA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM S. TERRANOVA Obituary
TERRANOVA, William S. Of Revere, peacefully on October 29th, just 2 days following his 104th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Pauline E. (Procopio) Terranova. Loving father of Dr. William A. Terranova & wife Barbara Cobb of Charleston, SC, Catherine Mary Terranova of Chelsea, Christina M. Terranova & husband John Asselta of Ramsey, NJ & Cape Cod. Cherished grandfather of Mary Catherine Provensal & wife Kim of Nashua, NH & Gabriella A. Terranova & husband Andrew Merrow of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Adored great-grandfather of Jasper "Matteo". Beloved stepgrandfather of Jameson & wife Coleen Asselta, Ryan & wife Kim Asselta & Meaghan Asselta & their children Michael, Rory, Declan, Tiernan & Kayleen Asselta. Dear brother of Joseph Terranova & wife Teresa of Wells, ME & the late Albert, Anthony & John Terranova. Brother-in-law to Gloria Torre of Revere, Andrew J. Procopio & wife Marie of Revere & the late Mavourneen "Marvie" Procopio, Jean Angelone, Mary Alvino, Nicky, Al, Tony, Buck & John Procopio. Also lovingly survived by 4 generations of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, November 1, from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE at 10:00 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Christina's Covenant House Sleep Out by visiting sleepout.org/participant/ChristinaTerranova Late WWII U.S. Air Force Veteran. Volunteer at Massachusetts General Hospital Radiation Oncology Unit for over 20 years. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now