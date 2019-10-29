|
TERRANOVA, William S. Of Revere, peacefully on October 29th, just 2 days following his 104th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Pauline E. (Procopio) Terranova. Loving father of Dr. William A. Terranova & wife Barbara Cobb of Charleston, SC, Catherine Mary Terranova of Chelsea, Christina M. Terranova & husband John Asselta of Ramsey, NJ & Cape Cod. Cherished grandfather of Mary Catherine Provensal & wife Kim of Nashua, NH & Gabriella A. Terranova & husband Andrew Merrow of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Adored great-grandfather of Jasper "Matteo". Beloved stepgrandfather of Jameson & wife Coleen Asselta, Ryan & wife Kim Asselta & Meaghan Asselta & their children Michael, Rory, Declan, Tiernan & Kayleen Asselta. Dear brother of Joseph Terranova & wife Teresa of Wells, ME & the late Albert, Anthony & John Terranova. Brother-in-law to Gloria Torre of Revere, Andrew J. Procopio & wife Marie of Revere & the late Mavourneen "Marvie" Procopio, Jean Angelone, Mary Alvino, Nicky, Al, Tony, Buck & John Procopio. Also lovingly survived by 4 generations of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, November 1, from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE at 10:00 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Christina's Covenant House Sleep Out by visiting sleepout.org/participant/ChristinaTerranova Late WWII U.S. Air Force Veteran. Volunteer at Massachusetts General Hospital Radiation Oncology Unit for over 20 years. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019